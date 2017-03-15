First Trailer For True K-9 Military Drama 'Megan Leavey' Starring Kate Mara

Rarely is a dog just another pet to most people. They are entrusted members of the family, our protectors, our loyal companions. John Wick kills 200 people in 90 minutes but it's okay because they hurt his dog. You DON'T TOUCH THE DOG!! We are crazy about our dogs here, and it's justified. But for those in the military, a dog is more than just a furry best friend, it's a brother in arms who has shared in the same trauma. And the bond that forms between one soldier and her K-9 partner forms the basis of the new drama,, which has debuted a trailer capturing her incredible true story.Kate Mara stars in the film as Cpl. Leavey, a Marine who served two tours in Iraq as a K-9 handler alongside her combat dog, Rex. After some disciplinary action, Leavey is assigned to clean up the K-9 unit and forms a bond with the aggressive Rex, taking the opportunity to train him. And as the trailer shows, Rex changed her life a much as she changed his, until the two were injured in an IED explosion and face an uncertain future.The film co-stars Common, Edie Falco, Tom Felton, Ramon Rodriguez, Parker Sawyers, and Bradley Whitford with Gabriela Cowperthwaite () directing. The script was co-written by Pamela Gray, Tim Lovestedt, andwriter Annie Mumolo.opens June 9th. I can see this one being huge.