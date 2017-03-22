First Trailer For 'Captain Underpants' Reveals A Hero In Big Drawers

Forget Superman. Forget Batman. Who needs Iron Man when you have!!?! The adaptation of Dav Pilkey's best-selling family novels is here, and so is its hero and his very big, very white, underwear. Check out the new trailer if you're dying to check 'em out.Penned by Nicholas Stoller, who recently had a successful animated flick in, and directed by David Soren (), the film features the voices of Kevin Hart,director Jordan Peele, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Thomas Middleditch, and more. Captain Underpants is the unfortunate monicker of a school principal who has been hypnotized by two scheming students into becoming the dim-witted hero.hits theaters on June 2nd, and if it's a hit expect another of the eleven books to be adapted quickly.