3/16/2017
First Trailer For Aardman Animations' 'Early Man' Gets Prehistoric
The claymation films of Aardman Animations don't get the attention of Pixar or Illumination, or even Laika for that matter, but they always make a lot of money, are critically well-received, and don't cost much. In short, the folks behind Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, and Wallace & Gromit have a lot of supporters who will show up for their next film, Early Man.
Directed by Nick Park and featuring the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Richard Ayoade, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, and Timothy Spall, the film is probably what you expect, following a caveman on a prehistoric adventure. Here's the synopsis:
Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne), along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.
Early Man will hit theaters on January 26th 2018.