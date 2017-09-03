First Look At Keira Knightley In Post-War Drama, 'The Aftermath'

Just two years ago James Kent came out of nowhere and delivered one of my favorite movies of the year in, a period piece adaptation starring Alicia Vikander. Can he replicate that success withand its lead performance by Keira Knightley? Fingers crossed that he can.Today brings the first look at Knightley in, in which she stars alongside Jason Clarke and Alexander Skarsgard. The film is set in 1946 post-war Germany, in which a woman is reunited with her husband to live in a new home in a new city. She's surprised to learn that her husband has made the unexpected decision for them to share the home with its previous owners, a widower and his troubled daughter. Things don't go well after that.No release date yet but I'm guessing Fox Searchlight holds it for awards season.