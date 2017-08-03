3/08/2017
First Look At 'Jurassic World 2' Raises Some Bone-Chilling Questions
Production is underway for Jurassic World 2 and has been for about a week now, and already the first official image has been released. Why wait? Especially when the photo does nothing but raise a bunch of questions that will linger for months.
The image comes from director J.A. Bayona, and it features a little girl in what appears to be a museum full of dinosaur fossils. But this doesn't look like a public museum, it seems like a personal collection. Who does that? Where did they get the bones? And who is the little girl?
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return, joined by Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, Geraldine Chaplin, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones. None of them is that little girl, though. Curious. Jurassic World 2 opens June 22nd 2018.