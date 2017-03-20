3/20/2017
First Look At Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy In Andy Serkis' 'Breathe'
For a while now, mo-cap maestro Andy Serkis has been planning to direct Jungle Book: Origins, and perhaps he still will although Disney's film probably slowed that idea down. So Serkis embarked on a very different film to make his directorial debut on, Breathe, a medical drama that may have Andrew Garfield back in the Best Actor race.
The first look at Breathe has arrived, and it features Garfield as Robin Cavendish (father of the film's producer), who at the age of 28 was paralyzed from the neck down by polio, and spends the rest of his life as an advocate for the disabled. The Crown's Claire Foy is seen as Robin's wife who helped him overcome the debilitating disease.
William Nicholson (Gladiator) wrote the script, with Hugh Bonneville co-starring. Breathe opens in the UK on October 27th and will undoubtedly get an awards season date here in the US. This has The Theory of Everything potential all over it.
SYNOPSIS: Handsome, adventurous and brilliant, Robin (Andrew Garfield) has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralysed by polio. Against all advice, Robin’s beautiful wife Diana (Claire Foy) brings him home; where her devotion, intimacy and witty determination transcends his disability and sets him free. Together they refuse to be imprisoned by his suffering; transforming the lives of others with their humour, courage and lust for life. BREATHE is a heart-warming and highly emotional celebration of bravery and human possibility; where deep friendship is rooted in honesty and seeing the funny side of life. A love story about living every breath as though it’s your last.
Based on the incredible true story of producer Jonathan Cavendish’s own parents, BREATHE shows how Robin’s handling of and reaction to his illness, had a huge impact on mobility and access for the disabled.