Finn Jones Blames 'Iron Fist' Bad Reviews On Critics...And Donald Trump??

It's possible you may have missed it, or shut it out because you weren't used to hearing it, but Marvel is finally getting walloped with bad reviews for a Netflix show.is getting some crappy buzz with the general consensus that the kung fu series is pretty boring, and star Finn Jones kinda bland. Well, Jones ain't havin' it. Speaking with Metro , he blames...you guessed it, the critics, who have some kind of evil agenda or something. Because critics have traditionally been SO MEAN to Marvel, y'know. Let's ask Warner Bros. how they feel about that.Y'know, this may come as a shock to Mr. Jones, but most critics, especially the ones reviewing shows like, and(which were all praised to the moon), are comic book fans. They want to like these shows. So please, spare us. Maybe people will dig it, maybe they won't, but what if "the fans" don't like it, either? Then whose fault is it?He went to add, incredibly, that a lot of the blowback has been because of the 2016 Presidential election, since nobody likes that guy Donald Trump. Can't argue with him there, but it sounds like whining when you try to blame that on reasons forgetting hammered. He tells Radio Time s...Whatever. We'll find out ifsucks or not this weekend.