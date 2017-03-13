3/13/2017
Finn Jones Blames 'Iron Fist' Bad Reviews On Critics...And Donald Trump??
It's possible you may have missed it, or shut it out because you weren't used to hearing it, but Marvel is finally getting walloped with bad reviews for a Netflix show. Iron Fist is getting some crappy buzz with the general consensus that the kung fu series is pretty boring, and star Finn Jones kinda bland. Well, Jones ain't havin' it. Speaking with Metro, he blames...you guessed it, the critics, who have some kind of evil agenda or something. Because critics have traditionally been SO MEAN to Marvel, y'know. Let's ask Warner Bros. how they feel about that.
“Well I think there’s multiple factors. What I will say is these shows are not made for critics, they are first and foremost made for the fans. I also think some of the reviews we saw were seeing the show through a very specific lens, and I think when the fans of the Marvel Netflix world and fans of the comic books view the show through the lens of just wanting to enjoy a superhero show, then they will really enjoy what they see.”
Y'know, this may come as a shock to Mr. Jones, but most critics, especially the ones reviewing shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage (which were all praised to the moon), are comic book fans. They want to like these shows. So please, spare us. Maybe people will dig it, maybe they won't, but what if "the fans" don't like it, either? Then whose fault is it?
He went to add, incredibly, that a lot of the blowback has been because of the 2016 Presidential election, since nobody likes that guy Donald Trump. Can't argue with him there, but it sounds like whining when you try to blame that on reasons for Iron Fist getting hammered. He tells Radio Times...
"I'm playing a white American billionaire superhero, at a time when the white American billionaire archetype is public enemy number one, especially in the US. We filmed the show way before Trump's election, and I think it's very interesting to see how that perception, now that Trump's in power, how it makes it very difficult to root for someone coming from white privilege, when that archetype is public enemy number one..."People need to see the full series – Iron Fist doesn't end until the last episode of Defenders. He really goes on a journey of self-discovery, and grows into the role. It's paced out; it's a long journey."
Whatever. We'll find out if Iron Fist sucks or not this weekend.