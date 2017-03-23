3/23/2017
Evan Rachel Wood's Directorial Debut Casts Jenny Slate, Alison Pill, & Cynthia Erivo
Hard to believe Evan Rachel Wood has been kicking around Hollywood for twenty years. Then I think about her breakout role in 2003's Thirteen and, yep, I'm just old. Wood is busier now than ever with her starring role on HBO's Westworld, but she's ready to take her career to the next level by making her feature directorial debut. And wow, is she putting together a great cast for it.
Jenny Slate, Alison Pill, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo will star alongside Wood in an untitled road trip movie. The Tracking Board says the story centers on four friends who go on a road trip to bury the ashes of one of their mothers, and learn something about themselves along the way. Wood recently directed the music video for the latest single from her pop band, Rebel and a Basketcase. That gives her as much experience behind the camera as some other filmmakers.
Shooting will begin soon and this is one definitely worth keeping an eye on. [Vulture]