3/03/2017
Emily Blunt Is At The Door In First Look At 'Mary Poppins Returns'
With only a few days before Disney unveils their anticipated Beauty and the Beast remake (Look for my review soon), now is as good a time as any to start looking forward. And next on the Mouse House's list is actually a sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, and our first look at Emily Blunt as the magical nanny has arrived like a welcome guest at the door.
The image is simple but effective, with Blunt looking like she's come to save another family from itself. I suppose they could have had her floating in on an umbrella, but this works, too. They aren't seen but the rest of the cast consists of Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Colin Firth with appearances by Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. Rob Marshall is behind the camera. Here's the synopsis:
The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).
Mary Poppins Returns opens Christmas Day 2018.