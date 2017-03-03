Emily Blunt Is At The Door In First Look At 'Mary Poppins Returns'

With only a few days before Disney unveils their anticipatedremake (Look for my review soon), now is as good a time as any to start looking forward. And next on the Mouse House's list is actually a sequel,, and our first look at Emily Blunt as the magical nanny has arrived like a welcome guest at the door.The image is simple but effective, with Blunt looking like she's come to save another family from itself. I suppose they could have had her floating in on an umbrella, but this works, too. They aren't seen but the rest of the cast consists of's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Colin Firth with appearances by Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. Rob Marshall is behind the camera. Here's the synopsis:opens Christmas Day 2018.