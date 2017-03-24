3/24/2017
Elisabeth Moss, Tika Sumpter, Tom Waits, & More Join David Lowery's 'The Old Man And The Gun'
After taking a career detour with Pete's Dragon, David Lowery returned to his indie roots at Sundance with the much talked-about A Ghost Story, which you can read my review of here. And while that doesn't come out until this summer, Lowery's already speeding ahead on his next movie, The Old Man and the Gun, which will reunite him with Casey Affleck along with Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek. As if that wasn't good enough, the four latest additions promise Lowery will have his best cast yet.
Deadline reports Elisabeth Moss, Tika Sumpter, Tom Waits, Danny Glover, and Isiah Whitlock have joined the film which is based on the true story of career bank robber, Forrest Tucker. Here's a new synopsis for it:
Forrest Tucker (Redford) has been on the wrong side of the law since he was a teen. He grew into a career bank robber who broke out of prison 18 times, including a daring escape from San Quentin at age 70. The film covers his twilight years, and an unprecedented string of daring heists that confound authorities and enchants the public. Wrapped up in this chase are a detective (Affleck) who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Spacek) who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.
It's likely to be Redford's final movie before he hangs it up for good, which must put a lot of pressure on Lowery's shoulders. But the two worked together really well on Pete's Dragon, and Redford has a great cast to share the screen with and some meaty material to bite into, so I have no doubt The Old Man and the Gun will live up to expectations.