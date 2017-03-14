Earth Is Not Safe In New Red Band Trailer For 'Life'

I don't know if the sci-fi filmreally needs a red band trailer. Other than a couple of cuss words it doesn't seem to. But I do know that it boasts writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are best known as the guys who scored the biggest R-rated hit ever with, so from Sony's perspective it makes sense to capitalize on the tools they've got.Another huge selling point is the cast which includes Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, plus Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. They play the crew of an international space station who discover a new life form, only to find that it evolves way beyond their control. And it looks like the threat is that this new creature will come to Earth and land right in the middle of Times Square, where it will try to score Hamilton tickets or something.Directed by Daniel Espinosa,opens March 24th.