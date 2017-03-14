3/14/2017
Early Damien Chazelle Script 'The Claim' Is Becoming A Movie In 2018
That Best Picture flub well behind him now, Damien Chazelle can look fondly on La La Land's six Oscar wins, including one for Best Director. He's already got his next film set for 2018, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man which will reunite him with Ryan Gosling. But now one of Chazelle's early scripts is heading towards production, and it looks to arrive next year, too.
Deadline reports Chazelle's 2010 Black List script for The Claim has been optioned for a release in 2018, but it will have a different director. Who that director will be is unclear, but Chazelle's script certainly sounds like intriguing stuff. It centers on a single father in search of his kidnapped daughter, while a mysterious couple have made claims that they are her real parents. Hmmmm! Sounds like something Harlan Coben would write, and that definitely appeals to me.
This is what happens when you attain Chazelle's level of success. Anything you might have worked on in the past is suddenly hot again. Hey, if it gives us two Chazelle movies in 2018 I'm all for it.