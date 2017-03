Donnie Yen Will Battle The Triad In 'Sleeping Dogs' Video Game Adaptation

Afterand(quietly the #1 movie of 2017 with $331M worldwide) in rapid succession, Hong Kong martial arts superstar Donnie Yen has found another project that will keep him very busy. Deadline reports Yen will star in Sleeping Dogs, based on the hit Square Enix video game set, conveniently, in Hong Kong.producer Neal Moritz is on board for the adaptation but a writer and director have yet to be named.was published for consoles in 2012, and centered on a Hong Kong detective charged with taking down a powerful criminal organization. The game was notable for its open world and extensive use of martial arts, which is obviously right up Yen's alley.Yen will next be seen in, reprising his role as Chirrut Imwe. Just kidding. It's probably too early to know whenwill begin shooting, but taking advantage of Yen's surge of stateside popularity might be a good idea, and of course he's also a huge international draw.