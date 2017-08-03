3/08/2017
Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Targets Eva Green
Eva Green has quickly become Tim Burton's favorite muse. Green has already worked with Burton on Dark Shadows and recently in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Now she's eyeing a role in Burton's live-action Dumbo remake for Disney.
Deadline reports Green is in the running for the main adult female role, and if she signs on she'd be the first official casting. Will Smith was sought for a role but he turned it down shortly after, and it's still up in the air whether Tom Hanks will play the villain. There may be some significant changes from the 1941 animated movie. Screenwriter Ehren Kruger is expanding the circus element, while giving the family a storyline that parallel's Dumbo's journey. Like most of Disney's recent remakes it will be a combination of CGI and live-action.
We'll probably start getting some first casting on Dumbo soon. Disney's latest remake, Beauty and the Beast, opens next week and they gotta keep that money train going.