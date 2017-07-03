Disney Officially Confirms 'Indiana Jones 5' And It's Coming In 2019

With the acquisitions of Marvel and Lucasfilm it's taken Disney a few years to get their house in order. But now, after a few years of vague comments which led to assurances that it would happen,has officially been set in motion to hit theaters in 2019. Here's part the official Disney statement:Indiana Jones will return to the big screen on July 19, 2019, for a fifth epic adventure in the blockbuster series. Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous films, will helm the as-yet-untitled project with star Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role. Franchise veterans Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce.The details we already knew, and we also know that George Lucas won't have any part to play. What the statement doesn't include is that John Williams will be back composing the score, and David Koepp is again writing the script even though nobody liked what he did onThere's a good chance this if the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie for Ford who will nearly 80 years old when it arrives. There's going to need to be a passing of the torch, and my guess is it happens in this movie.