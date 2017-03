Directors Eyed For 'Suicide Squad 2' & 'Green Lantern Corps' As 2018 Looms

but terrible

While I wholeheartedly disagree with those who act like Marvel has done everything right while Warner Bros.' and DC Films have screwed up royally, there's no denying the DCEU is kind of a mess. Withstill in creative turmoil andbasically starting from scratch, Warner Bros. wants another movie to open in 2018 besidesSo what are their options? Variety's Justin Kroll says, andare being considered now, although none are anywhere near ready to go.Sirens at least has David Ayer in the saddle and a star in Margot Robbie, and he proved withthat he can have a movie ready in a matter of weeks. That said, the results weren't exactly glowing, so we may not see a repeat of that.has lost a couple of directors already, and they'd have to work around Ezra Miller's schedule onhas a Guillermo Del Toro script ready to go and Doug Liman in the director's chair, so it may be the best option.just hired Adam Cozad as screenwriter, but that's about all it has right now despite the Mel Gibson courtship. That said, things could be about to change. Jeff Sneider mentioned on that popular Meet the Movie Press podcast that Jaume Collet-Serra () is in contention for the job. It's worth noting that he was long attached to Warner Bros.' attempt at a live-actionmovie, so he's someone they are familiar with.was a long distance off for a reason, but Sneider adds that David Goyer, who was already working on the script, may just go ahead and direct it, too. That would solve a lot of problems and possibly move it up to start shooting this year. Goyer hasn't directed a major superhero movie since the divisive, best known for proving Ryan Reynolds would be a perfectif given the chance.Whoever WB and DC Films run with will have to get on the ball quickly. It's almost inconceivable nowadays for a major studio to only have one superhero movie a year, crazy as that sounds. You won't find Marvel with less than two, and next year they have three ready to go.