3/27/2017
David Milch Joins 'True Detective' Team For Potential Third Season
The fortunes of HBO's True Detective during its first two seasons is that of two very different shows. The first earned writer/creator Nic Pizolatto immense accolades, not to mention stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for doing some of the best, and most thought-provoking work of their careers. The second season on the other hand was lambasted from pillar to post, undeservedly so in some respects in my opinion, and drove HBO to slow down on any third season. Well, it's been a couple of years and it appears they've decided to move forward with a very big name familiar to the network on board.
Deadwood, NYPD Blue, and *ahem* John from Cincinnati creator David Milch has joined the True Detective team. He'll be working alongside Pizolatto who has already completed scripts for the opening two episodes, which we have no details about just yet. Nor do we know the extent of Milch's involvement, but if it gets him writing some hard-boiled dialogue again then I'm all for it.
Nothing has been firmly green lit by HBO just yet, but this is a step in the right direction. [EW]