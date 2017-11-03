Dave Bautista, 50 Cent, & Jaime King Join 'Escape Plan' Sequel

Look, nobody in their right mind was asking for a sequel to Escape Plan, the lame Sylvester Stallone/Arnold Schwarzenegger prison thriller, certainly no one here in America where it made only $25M. But because it did $112M of business overseas, well, we've got Escape Plan 2. And while it's probably going to be awful, the cast they've got surrounding Stallone isn't too shabby.
Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista has joined the sequel, along with 50 Cent and Jaime King. I guess this is their way of keeping two big action stars since Schwarzenegger isn't coming back. Bautista and Stallone should know one another fairly well since they are both in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although we don't know if they share screen time. King will be taking on the role of Abigail Ross, whoever that is, while 50 Cent will be reprising his role of Hush from the first movie.
Steven C. Miller is directing, but there is no release date yet. [THR/Deadline]