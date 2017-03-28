Daniel Radcliffe Must Survive The 'Jungle' In Trailer For Greg McLean's Thriller

At first it seems weird that Daniel Radcliffe would star in, a survival thriller from Greg McLean, the director behindand. But then you remember he also starred in, and, and everything makes a lot more sense. Basically, Radcliffe isn't letting himself be stuck in any creative box, and that's to be commended.finds the former boy wizard on an expedition into the Amazon that doesn't go as planned, as he's forced to battle against the threat of human nature and nature itself. This trailer kind of came out of nowhere and it hardly seems finished, so who knows how this will end up looking, hopefully better than this.Alex Russell and reliable bad guy Thomas Kretschmann co-star, and we'll let you know when there's a premiere date.