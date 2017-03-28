3/28/2017
Could Aaron Sorkin Be Headed To Marvel Or DC?
Could Aaron Sorkin, writer of The West Wing, The Newsroom, The Social Network, and more be headed to Marvel or DC? Sounds kind of crazy to think Sorkin could have the Avengers doing the "walk and talk" thing some day, but he put it out there to Comic Book that he's set to take meetings on possibly doing a superhero movie...
“I happen to have meetings coming up with both DC and Marvel. I have to go into these meetings and tell them as respectfully as I can that I’ve never read a comic book. It’s not that I don’t like them. It’s just that I’ve never been exposed to one. So, I’m hoping that somewhere in their library is a comic book character that I’m gonna love and I’m gonna wanna go back and start reading from the first issue on.”
Sorkin's dialogue always has snap, which is something any comic book movie could sorely use. I'd love to see him do some kind of Marvel legal series, maybe following Matt Murdock or She-Hulk. Or maybe a series set inside a Lex Luthor presidential administration. That would be amazing. So I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that this somehow comes to pass.