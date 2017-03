Could Aaron Sorkin Be Headed To Marvel Or DC?

Could Aaron Sorkin, writer of, and more be headed to Marvel or DC? Sounds kind of crazy to think Sorkin could have the Avengers doing the "walk and talk" thing some day, but he put it out there to Comic Book that he's set to take meetings on possibly doing a superhero movie...Sorkin's dialogue always has snap, which is something any comic book movie could sorely use. I'd love to see him do some kind of Marvel legal series, maybe following Matt Murdock or She-Hulk. Or maybe a series set inside a Lex Luthor presidential administration. That would be amazing. So I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that this somehow comes to pass.