Colin Farrell Joins Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Movie









Saving Mr. Banks, and he'll take on a similar role here. He'll play Holt, the widowed father of two kids from Kentucky who befriend the titular elephant. Farrell joins the previously cast Eva Green and Danny Devito, with Tom Hanks said to be in contention for the villain role. The news isn't completely surprising. Farrell played the father of author P.L. Travers in Disney's





Tim Burton should begin filming soon. Presumably they won't have to wait for any of Farrell's other projects. He recently joined Denzel Washington for legal thriller, Inner City, and will reteam with Lanthimos for an Iran-Contra scandal Amazon series. He'll be seen in Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer and in Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled. So yes, he's keeping busy.

Lately we've seen Colin Farrell keep his feet planted in the indie world with Yorgos Lanthimos', and in blockbuster territory with. His next film firmly lands in the latter territory, because he'll be joining Disney for their live-actionmovie.