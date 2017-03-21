Chris Evans And Haley Bennett Join Rescue Drama 'Red Sea Diving Resort'

Chris Evans is about to make the interesting transition from Captain America to Israeli agent for the Mossad. Here's hoping he gets another cool costume. Evans and's Haley Bennett are in talks to star in, which is based on a harrowing true story so I hope somebody decides to give it a better title that doesn't sound like an Adam Sandler comedy.Israeli filmmaker Gideon Raff will write and direct the film which is based on Operation Moses, the 1984 covert evacuation of Ethiopian Jews from Sudanese refugee camps. The operation, which included assistance from the CIA, lasted nearly two months and led to the transport of 8,000 Ethiopian Jews to Israel. Evans will play Ari Kidron, “a charming Israeli agent who assembles a ragtag team to help with the exodus on the ground.” The title comes from the deserted resort in Sudan where the base of operations was set up.Evans and Bennett are plenty busy so it may be a while before this begins shooting, and hopefully in that time a new title will emerge. Although, it was previously known aswhich is just as bad.