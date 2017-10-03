Charlize Theron Turns Up The Heat In 'Atomic Blonde' Red Band Trailer

It only tookdirectors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski one movie to establish themselves as perhaps our best action movie filmmakers. But after their surprise hit film they went their separate ways. Stahelski went on to directand didn't miss a beat. Leitch has yet to have his solo shot but it's coming up quick with, and it looks like he's going to do for Charlize Theron what he did for Keanu Reeves.Theron lays a serious smackdown in the film's first red band trailer, which finds her as a British spy during the Cold War, who is dropped into Berlin to recover an important dossier, only for everything to go wrong. James McAvoy plays the station chief she must connect with, while John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones co-star. Here's the synopsis:opens July 28th after a world premiere at SXSW.