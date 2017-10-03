3/10/2017
Charlize Theron Turns Up The Heat In 'Atomic Blonde' Red Band Trailer
It only took John Wick directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski one movie to establish themselves as perhaps our best action movie filmmakers. But after their surprise hit film they went their separate ways. Stahelski went on to direct John Wick: Chapter Two and didn't miss a beat. Leitch has yet to have his solo shot but it's coming up quick with Atomic Blonde, and it looks like he's going to do for Charlize Theron what he did for Keanu Reeves.
Theron lays a serious smackdown in the film's first red band trailer, which finds her as a British spy during the Cold War, who is dropped into Berlin to recover an important dossier, only for everything to go wrong. James McAvoy plays the station chief she must connect with, while John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones co-star. Here's the synopsis:
The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
Atomic Blonde opens July 28th after a world premiere at SXSW.