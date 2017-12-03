Bumblebee To The Rescue In First 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Clip

Last night at the Kids Choice Awards, Paramount made a play for the youngsters with a new clip fromthat featured the most kiddie Autobot of all: Bumblebee. In it, the yellow bug comes to the rescue of a group of terrified kids, including Nickelodeon starlet, Isabela Moner.Bumblebee is, of course, getting his own spinoff movie directed by Kubo and the Two Strings' Travis Knight. Whether he can carry a film as easily as he carries all of that debris is another story. I wouldn't be surprised if Moner or other young cast members from this movie end up in Bumblebee's solo spinoff. I guess we can assume he survives his battle against Optimus Prime? That's right, Bumblebee will take on his fearless leader who is on a mysterious mission across time.Also starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, Liam Garrigan, and John Turturro,opens June 23rd. Check out a Kids Choice Awards trailer for the film below, as well.