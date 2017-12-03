3/12/2017
Bumblebee To The Rescue In First 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Clip
Last night at the Kids Choice Awards, Paramount made a play for the youngsters with a new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight that featured the most kiddie Autobot of all: Bumblebee. In it, the yellow bug comes to the rescue of a group of terrified kids, including Nickelodeon starlet, Isabela Moner.
Bumblebee is, of course, getting his own spinoff movie directed by Kubo and the Two Strings' Travis Knight. Whether he can carry a film as easily as he carries all of that debris is another story. I wouldn't be surprised if Moner or other young cast members from this movie end up in Bumblebee's solo spinoff. I guess we can assume he survives his battle against Optimus Prime? That's right, Bumblebee will take on his fearless leader who is on a mysterious mission across time.
Also starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, Liam Garrigan, and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd. Check out a Kids Choice Awards trailer for the film below, as well.