3/21/2017
Brian Cox Leads A Nation At War In New Trailer For 'Churchill'
If you've been hearing a lot about Winston Churchill lately it's probably because a phony quote attributed to him has been going around in response to Trump's cutting of arts programs. Or maybe it's because John Lithgow portrayed him with such vigor in the first season of The Crown. That was just one of a few depictions of the world leader coming up, and the next will be Churchill, with Brian Cox in the title role.
Jonathan Teplitzky (The Railway Man) directs the film with Cox playing Churchill as he grapples with the upcoming D-Day invasion of Normandy. Here's the synopsis:
June 1944. Allied Forces stand on the brink: a million soldiers are secretly assembled on the south coast of Britain, poised to invade Nazi-occupied Europe. One man stands in their way: Winston Churchill. Fearful of repeating, on his disastrous command, the mass slaughter of 1915, when over 500,000 soldiers were killed on the beaches of Gallipoli. Exhausted by years of war and plagued by depression, Churchill is a shadow of the hero who has resisted Hitler’s Blitzkrieg. Should the D-Day landings fail, he is terrified he’ll be remembered as the architect of carnage. Only the unflinching support of Churchill’s brilliant, unflappable wife Clementine can halt the Prime Minister’s physical and mental collapse.
Also starring Miranda Richardson as his wife Clementine, John Slattery as Dwight Eisenhower, and James Purefoy as King George VI, Churchill opens June 2nd.