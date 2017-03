Brian Cox Leads A Nation At War In New Trailer For 'Churchill'

If you've been hearing a lot about Winston Churchill lately it's probably because a phony quote attributed to him has been going around in response to Trump's cutting of arts programs. Or maybe it's because John Lithgow portrayed him with such vigor in the first season of. That was just one of a few depictions of the world leader coming up, and the next will be, with Brian Cox in the title role.Jonathan Teplitzky () directs the film with Cox playing Churchill as he grapples with the upcoming D-Day invasion of Normandy. Here's the synopsis:Also starring Miranda Richardson as his wife Clementine, John Slattery as Dwight Eisenhower, and James Purefoy as King George VI,opens June 2nd.