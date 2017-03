Box Office: 'Kong: Skull Island' Goes Ape With $142M Worldwide

1. review )- $61MHe's not just king of the apes, he's now king of the box office.walloped's second weekend with $61M, to go along with $142M worldwide. Kong knocked a sizable dent in its $185M budget, and powered by strong reviews (I loved it!) it should continue to do well for a while. The international flavor of the cast (the presence ofs Jing Tian should not be overlooked) will be a big boost overseas, while Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and the ever reliable Samuel L. Jackson should carry it domestically. While it doesn't quite measure up to's $93M debut in 2014, this still bodes well for when these two monster titans collide withn 2020.2.- $37.8M/$152.6Mcouldn't dig its claws deep enough to retain the top spot, but it still had a solid second weekend with $37M, which is a 57% drop and par for the course. Already it has surpassed the $132M domestic total of, and with $438M worldwide it has beaten its predecessor's $414M total. That's a pretty good two weeks of work there, Wolvie.3.- $21M/$111MJordan Peele'sremains the year's biggest hit in terms of sheer profit, and a true cultural phenomenon, I think. The $5M "social thriller" earned $21M in its third weekend which is insane. If it had opened with that nobody at Blumhouse would have complained.4.- $10M/$32.2M5.- $7.8M/$159M6.- $3.1M/$9MI'd like to see a bigger number for, but at least the $5M teen drama has managed $9M so far. It may be one of those movies that does better on home release because it is quite good, and the reviews have been solid. I just think the entire genre has fallen off of a cliff.7.- $2.76M/$162.8M8.- $2.7M/$87.4M9.- $1.7M/$148.4M10.- $1.6M/$112.9M