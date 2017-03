Box Office: 'Beauty And The Beast' Roars With $350M Worldwide

1. review )- $170MFurther proving that Disney's grip extends far beyond Star Wars and Marvel, their live-actionkilled it this weekend with a $170M domestic debut, to go along with $180M overseas for $350M overall. The domestic haul is a March record, and a bigger debut than all of Emma Watson's Harry Potter movies which is pretty amazing when you consider 'Deathly Hallows' was busting records left and right. Disney pushed this one the right way, by not trying to reinvent the wheel. They promoted it as simply a live-action version of the movie millions already love, and obviously that had a lot of appeal.2.- $28.8M/$110.1MKong got wacked in its second weekend, falling 52% but still managing a decent $28.8M. Worldwide the film has scored $259M.3.- $17.5M/$184M4.- $13.2M/$133.1M5.- $6.1M/$42.6M6.- $4.7M/$167.4M7. review )- $4MSlashing its way to a strong debut was the James Gunn-penned/Greg McLean-directed horror riff,, about company employees who are forced to kill one another. The film's biggest names were actually behind the camera as fans were likely drawn by Gunn, director of, and McLean, who is best known for horror fave,. Costing only $5M and opening in only 1300 theaters, that $4M debut looks pretty sweet.8.- $1.5M/$165.5M9.- $1.2M/$89.7M10.- $1M/$11.2M