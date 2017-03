Blue In The Face: James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequels Delayed Yet Again

Here's hoping you haven't been holding your breath for thosesequels. James Cameron's original plan had been to release the sequel in 2014 and wrap everything up long before now. But as Cameron kept developing newer and better technology to bring the world of Pandora to life, he also kept pushing back the release dates, first it was 2016, then 2017, and then we were supposed to havein December 2018. Well, forget it.Even though nobody is particularly excited about these movies to begin with, Cameron is pushing the release dates on all four sequels back yet again, and he has no idea when they'll be ready. He tells The Star ...Yes, "epic undertaking" and all that, I get it, but Cameron has ALREADY spent more time just trying to get started on the sequels than he did actually filming, and that was in 2009! It's not like it came out yesterday. The shelf life on these movies expired a while ago and somebody may need to wake Cameron up to that fact. Maybe he can put all of this effort into the new theme park or something. [via Joblo