3/10/2017
Blue In The Face: James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequels Delayed Yet Again
Here's hoping you haven't been holding your breath for those Avatar sequels. James Cameron's original plan had been to release the sequel in 2014 and wrap everything up long before now. But as Cameron kept developing newer and better technology to bring the world of Pandora to life, he also kept pushing back the release dates, first it was 2016, then 2017, and then we were supposed to have Avatar 2 in December 2018. Well, forget it.
Even though nobody is particularly excited about these movies to begin with, Cameron is pushing the release dates on all four sequels back yet again, and he has no idea when they'll be ready. He tells The Star...
“Well, 2018 is not happening. We haven’t announced a firm release date. What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So we’re not making ‘Avatar 2.’ We’re making ‘Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5.’ It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. (Laughs) So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it. It took us four-and-a-half years to make one movie and now we’re making four. We’re full tilt boogie right now. This is my day job and pretty soon we’ll be 24-7. We’re pretty well designed on all our creatures and sets. It’s pretty exciting stuff. I wish I could share with the world. But we have to preserve a certain amount of showmanship and we’re going to draw that curtain when the time is right.”
Yes, "epic undertaking" and all that, I get it, but Cameron has ALREADY spent more time just trying to get started on the sequels than he did actually filming Avatar, and that was in 2009! It's not like it came out yesterday. The shelf life on these movies expired a while ago and somebody may need to wake Cameron up to that fact. Maybe he can put all of this effort into the new theme park or something. [via Joblo]