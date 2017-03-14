3/14/2017

Benedict Cumberbatch Leads 'How To Stop Time', Annette Bening Joins 'Life, Itself', & More

By View Comments

Doctor Strange, Sherlock Holmes, Khan, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star and produce in How to Stop Time, based on the upcoming novel from author Matt Haig. The Benjamin Button-esque romance fantasy follows Tom Hazard, who may look like a normal 41-year-old man but has a rare condition that has kept him alive for centuries. Er, that condition is called immortality. Vampires have it, too. So does everyone in Highlander. Anyway, Cumberbatch will be seen next in Thor: Ragnarok, followed by Avengers: Infinity War. Haig's novel will publish in July. [Deadline]

20th Century Women's Annette Bening is joining Life, Itself, the new film from This is Us creator, Dan Fogelman. Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Mandy Patinkin, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Alex Monner star in the relationship drama that centers on a couple (Isaac and Wilde) who lead a multigenerational love story that spans continents. [THR]

Speaking of Samuel L. Jackson, he's joining Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, and Diane Ladd in The Last Full Measure. Directed by Todd Robinson, the political drama is based on the true story of a present day cover-up investigation. Here's how Deadline describes it: the film follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) battling the political machine in Washington. He reluctantly teams with veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, William Pitsenbarger, who is seen saving the lives of over 60 Marines ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam war. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he saved lives until his own was sacrificed.



 