3/20/2017
Bad Robot's 'Overlord' Casts Jovan Adepo And Wyatt Russell
Last month we learned Bad Robot had tapped Julius Avery to direct a mysterious supernatural war thriller, titled Overlord, and our first thought was "How does this connect to the Cloverfield universe"? We still don't know the answer to that question, but at least we know who will be starring in it.
Jovan Adepo, who was recently seen as Denzel Washington's son in Fences, and Wyatt Russell of Table 19 and Everybody Wants Some, will star in the WWII film. Billy Ray (The Hunger Games) and Mark Smith (The Revenant) co-wrote the script. Here's how the film is officially described:
On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success, but as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.
Much of the behind-the-scenes Cloverfield talent is in place, adding fuel to the fire. Filming on Overlord begins in May, so this will likely be Bad Robot's 2018 release, preceded by God Particle which is likely to open later this year.