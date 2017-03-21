3/21/2017
Avengers-esque Fairy Tale 'Princesses' Movie In The Works
With so many movies now featuring strong, female lead characters, it's the perfect time for all of the fairy tale princesses to team up and battle evil. That's the premise being put forth in Princesses, a hot package that has all of the studios going wild at its potential.
The Tracking Board broke the news of Paradigm shopping the project which features a spec script by Nir Paniry (Extracted) that unites fairy tale princesses into an Avengers-esque squad. Of course, Disney is interested in scooping this one up and if they get it they've already got Pirates of the Caribbean 5 director Joachim Ronning ready to take the helm. He may direct it no matter what, but his relationship with Disney is obviously solid right now.
As for which princesses will be involved, it's unclear, however they will likely be in the public domain and possibly popularized in a Disney animated movie. So that could be Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Mulan, and more. If Disney wins the rights they could add an original character like Merida from Brave. Can I get Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, please?