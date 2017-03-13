Ava DuVernay Wraps On 'A Wrinkle In Time', Drops Tons Of Images To Prove It

We've got a long time to wait for Ava DuVernay's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, but fortunately we don't have to wait for some new images. Filming has wrapped on the film based on Madeleine L’Engle’s classic space/time adventure novel, and we know because DuVernay lit up Twitter with loads of photos saying just that. In it we see veteran actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and future President Oprah Winfrey, along with young stars Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, and Storm Reid, who DuVernay seems especially impressed by. Reid plays Meg Murry, who goes on an unexpected journey with her brother and friend across alternate dimensions to find her missing father.
The cast also includes Chris Pine, Michael Pena, Andre Holland, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard and Will McCormack.
A Wrinkle in Time opens April 6th 2018.
WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
The great @StormReid is Meg. She does it all. Happiness. Heartbreak. Action. Emotion. And w/ grace. Our hero. In the story. And on the set. pic.twitter.com/dKYcDW6B76— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017