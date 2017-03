Ava DuVernay Wraps On 'A Wrinkle In Time', Drops Tons Of Images To Prove It

Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO March 12, 2017

pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH That's a wrap on @StormReid . Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon ! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling ! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe . This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN March 12, 2017

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz March 12, 2017

We've got a long time to wait for Ava DuVernay's adaptation of, but fortunately we don't have to wait for some new images. Filming has wrapped on the film based on Madeleine L’Engle’s classic space/time adventure novel, and we know because DuVernay lit up Twitter with loads of photos saying just that. In it we see veteran actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and future President Oprah Winfrey, along with young stars Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, and Storm Reid, who DuVernay seems especially impressed by. Reid plays Meg Murry, who goes on an unexpected journey with her brother and friend across alternate dimensions to find her missing father.The cast also includes Chris Pine, Michael Pena, Andre Holland, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard and Will McCormack.opens April 6th 2018.