3/13/2017

Ava DuVernay Wraps On 'A Wrinkle In Time', Drops Tons Of Images To Prove It

We've got a long time to wait for Ava DuVernay's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, but fortunately we don't have to wait for some new images. Filming has wrapped on the film based on Madeleine L’Engle’s classic space/time adventure novel, and we know because DuVernay lit up Twitter with loads of photos saying just that. In it we see veteran actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and future President Oprah Winfrey, along with young stars Levi Miller,  Deric McCabe, and Storm Reid, who DuVernay seems especially impressed by.  Reid plays Meg Murry, who goes on an unexpected journey with her brother and friend across alternate dimensions to find her missing father.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Michael Pena, Andre Holland, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, Bellamy Young, Rowan Blanchard and Will McCormack.

