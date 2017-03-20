3/20/2017
Attend A Special Free Screening Of 'Life' Starring Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a very special free screening of Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Rebecca Ferguson.
SYNOPSIS: Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.
This is a very special screening that will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7:45pm (NOTE THE TIME!!) at National Air and Space Museum (Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater - 6th & Independence Ave. SW Washington, DC 20560). If you'd like to attend, you will need to register at the Sony ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. You will also need to follow the attendance instructions listed below. Remember, all screenings are first come first served, and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat.
Enjoy the show! Life opens March 24th.
Screening Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 22nd
Time: 7:45 PM
Location: National Air and Space Museum (Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater - 6th & Independence Ave. SW Washington, DC 20560)
Please note:
· You MUST enter the museum through the Independence Avenue entrance (on the south side).
· Per Smithsonian’s security policy, ALL guests MUST go through the Magnetometer / Metal Detectors at their security checkpoint.
· No outside food or drink is permitted