3/17/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'Wilson' Starring Woody Harrelson
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Wilson, the new dark comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern.
SYNOPSIS: Based on the graphic novel WILSON written by Daniel Clowes, Woody Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 21st at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:30pm. If you'd like to attend, simply register with the Fox Searchlight ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that having passes does NOT guarantee entry and you'll still need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Wilson opens March 24th.