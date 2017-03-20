3/20/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'T2 Trainspotting'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of T2 Trainspotting, Danny Boyle's long-awaited sequel to the seminal 1996 film, Trainspotting. Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, and Robert Carlyle all return in the roles that helped make their careers and inspired a generation to "Choose Life".
SYNOPSIS: First there was an opportunity......then there was a betrayal.
Twenty years have gone by.
Much has changed but just as much remains the same.
Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to the only place he can ever call home.
They are waiting for him: Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle).
Other old friends are waiting too: sorrow, loss, joy, vengeance, hatred, friendship, love, longing, fear, regret, diamorphine, self-destruction and mortal danger, they are all lined up to welcome him, ready to join the dance.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register with the Sony Pictures ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that having passes does not guarantee entry. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
T2 Trainspotting opens March 24th.