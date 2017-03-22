3/22/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of Dreamworks' 'The Boss Baby'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Dreamworks Animation's The Boss Baby, featuring the voice of Alec Baldwin!
SYNOPSIS: DreamWorks Animation and the director of Madagascar invite you to meet a most unusual baby. He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby. The Boss Baby is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages.
The screening takes place on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00AM at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. All screenings are first come first served.
Enjoy the show! The Boss Baby opens March 31st.