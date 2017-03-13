3/13/2017
*CORRECTION* Attend A Free Screening Of 'Beauty And The Beast'!
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, directed by Bill Condon. The film also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Emma Thompson, Audra McDonald, and more.
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.
The screening takes place Wednesday, March 15th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the See It First ticketing site and enter code 852473. Remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive at the theater early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Disney's Beauty and the Beast opens March 17th.