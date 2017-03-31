3/31/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'Gifted' Starring Chris Evans
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Gifted, starring Chris Evans, McKenna Grace, Jenny Slate, Lindsay Duncan, and Octavia Spencer. The film was directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb.
SYNOPSIS: Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary (McKenna Grace) - in a coastal town in Florida. Frank's plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year-old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Octavia Spencer plays Roberta, Frank and Mary’s landlady and best friend. Jenny Slate is Mary’s teacher, Bonnie, a young woman whose concern for her student develops into a connection with her uncle as well.
The screening takes place on Monday, April 3rd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register with the Fox Searchlight ticketing site here and download and Admit-Two pass. Please note that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does NOT guarantee entry. You will want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Gifted opens April 12th.