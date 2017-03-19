3/19/2017
Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Raw'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Raw, the horror that everyone has been hungry to talk about!
SYNOPSIS: Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian. At sixteen she’s a brilliant student starting out at veterinary school where she experiences a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her family principles and eats raw meat for the first time. Justine will soon face the terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 21st at 7:30pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register with the Gofobo ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please note that having passes does not guarantee entry. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Raw opens March 24th.