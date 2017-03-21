Arnold Schwarzenegger Seeks Justice In New Trailer For 'Aftermath'

Good on Arnold Schwarzenegger for not completely relying on old glories. Sure, he's mostly starred in action flicks likeand *shudders*while reprising his most memorable role for, but he's also branched out like with the zombie drama,. Now he's taking on another genre film with dramatic elements in, which boasts Darren Aronofsky as a producer.Schwarzenegger plays a family man who loses everything in the blink of an eye when his wife and daughter die in a plane crash. So he seeks revenge on the air traffic controller he finds responsible for their deaths. Scoot McNairy plays that man, promising the Governator will have someone solid to work with. Apparently this is at least partly based on a true story, so don't expect Schwarzenegger to go full-onin this one.Directed by Elliott Lester,opens April 7th.