Antonio Banderas Writes A Killer Story In The 'Black Butterfly' Trailer

There's generosity, and then there's stupidity. If you're a reclusive writer living in a small town racked by murders and abductions, it's plain stupid to invite a total stranger to stay at your home for a while. Apparently, Antonio Banderas' character inis that stupid, otherwise there'd be no movie and thus no trailer to check out.Banderas is that writer, Paul, who is holed up in a cabin in hopes of finishing the screenplay that will revive his career. Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his steely green eyes is Jack, the person Paul first has a tense conversation with, then invites to come on over to his home. And things get bad as a storm hits, the power goes out, and Jack starts affecting Paul's writing. Piper Perabo co-stars with Brian Goodman directing this adaptation of French thriller novel,I'm getting the sense that things might not be as they seem,-style. Isn't that how things usually go with these "writer in the woods" movies?hits theaters and VOD on May 26th.