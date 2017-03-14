Anime Smash 'Your Name' Finally Gets A U.S. Date And Trailer

Hey, what's? No, that's not a personal question from me. It's the question I've received a lot over the last few weeks from people who have seenas one of the highest grossing movies in the world. The answer is that it's a $326M-grossing anime from Makoto Shinkai that has been a smash on the festival circuit and obviously every place else but here where it only received a one-week Oscar run in Los Angeles. So what's the big deal? Well, we're about to find out because a new trailer has arrived in advance of a U.S. release.The film is based on Shinkai's novel, and it's hard to explain why it has caught on so. The story follows a young Tokyo boy and a city girl who start switching bodies at regular intervals without explanation. There's more to it than that, best captured by the synopsis:The English version doesn't feature any celebrity voice work, and I wonder if that'll hurt its domestic prospects. Then again the anime crowd doesn't really care about that stuff. The question is whether a big enough audience exists here forto continue the incredible roll it's on. We'll find out on April 7th.