3/24/2017
Andrew Lincoln Won't Give Up In New 'Love Actually' "Sequel" Images
Today is Red Nose Day in the U.K., which means that the long-awaited Love Actually mini-sequel has dropped. Unfortunately, we have a couple of months left to wait until it arrives over here, but if you wanted a look at what your favorite holiday rom-com characters have been doing for the last fourteen years, EW has it for you.
Just a couple of days after the teaser dropped, we now have actual images from the Red Nose Day sketch that will be part of the Comic Relief charity event. And HAPPY DAY, it looks like Chiwetel Ejiofor's Peter still has his grips on Keira Knightley's Juliet, although it looks like his "friend" Mark (Andrew Lincoln) is still sniffing around. In real life this situation ends with one friend kicking the others' ass. We also see Colin Firth, Lucia Monez, Rowan Atkinson, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster back in their beloved roles.
We'll get the Red Nose Day special here on May 25th, but I expect the video will leak over the weekend.