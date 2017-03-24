3/24/2017
Amy Schumer Exits 'Barbie', Joins 'She Came To Me' With Steve Carell
The long-developing Barbie movie never really held any interest until the surprising casting of Amy Schumer late last year. The R-rated comedienne was an unlikely choice to play any version of the iconic doll and inspiration to millions of girls everywhere, but that's exactly why the film held so much potential. Well, scrap that, because Schumer has been forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.
Variety has the news, saying Schumer's promotional tour on Snatched will keep her from starring in Barbie. Here's her statement on the move...
“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to ‘Barbie’ due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”
Presumably the script Schumer wrote with her sister Kim Caramele will stick around. It involved her playing a misfit in a land of perfect Barbies who ends up in the real world where her differences are seen as a virtue. The film has no director but has a release date of June 29th 2018. Schumer leaving will probably please the trolls who were pissed at her casting, anyway.
As one promising project goes away, Schumer has landed another one. She'll join Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman in She Came to Me, from Maggie's Plan writer/director Rebecca Miller. The comedy drama has been described as a “multigenerational story about family and the complexities of modern life.” Otherwise plot details remain scarce, which is kind of Miller's way of doing things.