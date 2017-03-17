3/17/2017
Alicia Vikander Will Hunt Down Monsters In Ben Wheatley's 'Freakshift'
Every director has one film that keeps getting pushed back. It always seems to be next on the list, but for one reason or another something else gets in the way. For Ben Wheatley that film has been Freakshift, which he's been talking about for at least six years or so. And now it looks to finally be happening as his follow-up to Free Fire, with a star attached and everything.
According to Deadline, it'll be Alicia Vikander starring in Freakshift as the female lead in the cops vs. monsters flick about a band of misfits who hunt down and kill nocturnal underground creatures. Wheatley once again wrote the script with frequent collaborator Amy Jump. Sounds pretty great to me, and it continues Vikander's move towards more action heavy roles. The Oscar winning actress recently co-starred with Matt Damon in Jason Bourne, and she's currently shooting Tomb Raider in the iconic role of Lara Croft.
Filming begins this August to give Vikander plenty of time, so we could possibly see this in theaters by late next year.