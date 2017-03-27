3/27/2017
Alicia Vikander Is Lara Croft In First Look At 'Tomb Raider'
When Alicia Vikander was named the lead of a revived Tomb Raider franchise, it was kind of a surprise. Sure, she was an Oscar winner for her performance in The Danish Girl, but that was indicative of a career spent in dramas, not as the lead of an outright action vehicle. So she wasn't the most obvious choice to take on the role of Lara Croft, but the role is hers and based on these images she's well-suited to it.
Vikander looks tough and ready for adventure in the first Tomb Raider images, decked out in the video game character's familiar tanktop. She's got big shoes to fill as Angelina Jolie rode this role through two successful movies that established her as the top female action star in the world. We'll have to wait and see if it can do the same for Vikander. She tells Vanity Fair...
“I think people can identify with her for lots of different reasons, but for me I very much see her as a model for many young women. She’s trying to carve out her place in the world and connect her future with her past. She also has a fantastic mix of traits — tough, smart, vulnerable, plus she’s kick ass! She is also uniquely different to other characters I have taken on previously. It’s a lot of fun trying to get into Lara’s head and the challenge of getting to grips with such a physical role is an element of this project that I find an absolute thrill.”
Tomb Raider opens March 16th 2018.