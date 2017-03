Alfonso Cuaron Wraps On His '70s Set Mexican Drama, Plot Details Revealed

pic.twitter.com/NDqDGYSCeq Así rodó el director Alfonso Cuarón su película #RomaEnCDMX que evoca las vivencias y esencia de la década de los años 70s en la #CDMX March 14, 2017

Ever since his hit multi Oscar-winning, Alfonso Cuaron has kept a low profile. Moving away from blockbusters , he decided to tackle a smaller film that was described as being about a Mexican family in the '70s, with not much in the way of details beyond that. It's his first film shot entirely in Mexico since his breakout,. Well, we know more now that production has wrapped, including the film's title and one key event the film will capture.The film is titled, and will indeed follow a family in Mexico City in the '70s. Cuaron will also depict the 1971 Corpus Christi massacre in which student protesters were attacked and killed by top government soldiers known as "Los Halcones", with the death toll reaching over 120 people. The film was apparently shot in 70mm by Cuaron and cinematographer Galo Olivares, not his regular DP Emmanuel Lubezki. The sequence was completed months ago and was quite large, requiring key streets in Mexico City to be shut down.During his press conference, Cuaron mentioned his friend Guillermo Del Toro when describing his reasons for tackling this particular film in his home country...No word on when this will land but would anybody be surprised if it drops later this year around awards season?