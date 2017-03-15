3/15/2017
Alexandra Shipp Isn't Sure If Storm Is In Next X-Men Movie
Other than Sophie Turner, nobody seems to have any idea if they are in the next X-Men movie. The only thing Nicholas Hoult knows is that a movie will exist someday, and now Alexandra Shipp, who debuted as Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, tells Screenrant she doesn't know what's up.
"We haven’t gotten any info on that," the actress replied. "When you sign on for a franchise, you definitely sign on for that. But it’s all whatever Fox wants, Fox gets!"
Sounds like she's obliged to come back if Fox wants her. There were rumors Shipp could be taking the Storm character over to New Mutants, but we know little about that movie, too. Whatever happens, Shipp is eager to continue Storm's story...
"I’d really love to see Storm coming into her matriarch form. In the last X-Men, she was very young and she had a different viewpoint. I’d love to see her take on more of a substantial role and really see her come into her own. I want to show how Halle got there. And to do that, I think we just need to show that evolution. And I’m all about a good character arc.”
Simon Kinberg is reportedly the frontrunner to direct the next X-Men movie, and if shooting is to begin this year we should get an announcement soon.