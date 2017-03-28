3/28/2017
Al Gore Takes His Message Global In Trailer For 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power'
Y'know, on a day in which the Trump Administration has rolled back many of the Obama Era climate change initiatives so he can bring back "clean coal" jobs (clean coal is not a thing), there's no better time than now to drop the first trailer for Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Usually the opening night film at Sundance is meant to get the audience pumped up for a week of movies, but this year we got a stern warning about the progress, or lack of progress, that has been made since Gore scared us a decade ago with An Inconvenient Truth.
This time around Gore takes more of a global perspective as he tries to spread the word about the threat of climate change to governments that aren't always willing to listen. But I found the entire thing to be a "scream into the void", especially as it arrived literally a couple of days before Trump's inauguration. It was as if Gore knew he wasn't going to make any progress here for the next four years, which is why he focused so heavily outside our borders. Trump sort of hangs like a cloud over the whole thing, and it can be depressing. Here's the synopsis:
A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power opens July 28th. The planet will still be here, right?