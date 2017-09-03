3/09/2017
Action-Packed 'The Fate Of The Furious' Trailer Finds A Family Divided
Have you tried watching the Fast & Furious franchise again from the very beginning? It's pretty wild. Those old movies still hold up in the way most silly action films do. They don't have the weight of being about anything other than hot cars and hot babes so they'll always stand the test of time. But it's really crazy to see the point when the light bulb goes off and someone realizes these movies can be bigger, better, and even if they are pretty dumb, about the idea of family which everyone can relate to. And that brings us to the eighth film in the series, The Fate of the Furious, in which that family is torn apart by an evil Charlize Theron. Well, if it's gotta happen...
The new trailer is jam packed with action and even includes a submarine!! Hell, they've already had tanks and passenger planes (these are car movies, remember!!) so why not? It won't be long before the team is jetted off to the moon to battle space racers. The big hook of this one is that Dom (Vin Diesel) has betrayed his family. Why would he do it? Must be a pretty good reason because who could ever turn their back on Tyrese?
Directed by F. Gary Gray and featuring an appearance by Helen Mirren (!!!), The Fate of the Furious opens April 14th.